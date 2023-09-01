Sephora is having a huge sale and you can get lipstick for as low as $3.50

Sephora is having a massive sale right now, and you can find some fantastic deals on makeup, skincare, beauty tools, hair care, bath and body products, and fragrances.

The beauty giant has decreased prices on over 950 products, many of which are bestsellers and have holy grail status in the beauty community.

Plus, the discounts are pretty steep. You can get a tube of Sephora Lipstories lipstick, which generally retails for $13, for just $3.50!

Other products on sale include eyeshadow palettes from brands like Natasha Denona, Fenty, Yves Saint Laurent, Milk Makeup, Huda Beauty and beauty guru Patrick Starr’s One/Size.

Some products from classic Canadian brand Mac Cosmetics are also included.

Mac’s Studio Radiance Sheer Face & Body Foundation, known for its natural and glowy finish, is priced at $31.50 per bottle, down from $53.

We went through the shades, and only three out of 30 were out of stock on the website at the time of publishing this article.

If you’re not a makeup-wearer or gravitate more towards skincare products, there are tons of options for you, too.

Summer may be over, but the sun’s rays can still cause damage to the skin, and lucky for everyone, sunscreen is also on sale.

If you’re sick of UV protection products that leave a white cast, try Josie Maran’s Sun Milk, down from $62 to $46.50 on Sephora’s website.

And if hair care is more your beat, Shu Uemura’s luxurious, nourishing, and top-rated hair masks are also included in the sale. Fine, damaged, or coloured — there’s something for every hair type.

A jar usually retails for a whopping $90, but you can snag it right now for just $67.50.

Fragrances on sale include The 7 Virtues’ notoriously seductive and long-lasting perfumes.

A 50 ml bottle will run you $69 a pop, but when the sale ends, it’ll return to its original price of $110.

Good time to spoil yourself and maybe get some holiday shopping out of the way early? We think so.

Check out the entire sale on Sephora Canada’s website here.