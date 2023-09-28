Seattle residents hilariously clap back in Fox News clip about "progressive hellscape"

Seattle residents stole the spotlight in a recent Fox News segment after the conservative outlet attempted to interview them about how the city has handled issues such as drug use and crime.

The segment was part of The Five, a weekday news panel featuring different Fox News personalities.

Host Jeanine Pirro was featured in the segment, explaining that they sent Johnny Belisario, a Fox News producer, to Seattle (which she refers to as “the progressive hellscape”) to conduct interviews about how homelessness and drug use have the city “spiralling out of control.”

Instead of getting serious responses, Belisario was met with some pretty hilarious comebacks from residents who were not buying into his questioning.

Fox News tried to do a bunch of scary man-on-the-street interviews about crime. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/49PVjwgFBB — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 26, 2023

“I’ve never seen any crime in Seattle. I’ve never seen any of it. I’ve seen fun and laughter and laughter and fun,” said one man.

“Crime is a social issue that could be solved by giving people their basic needs,” said another interviewee.

Belisario approached another woman for an interview, explaining how people were “getting robbed out here” and “carjacked.”

“I’ve never heard of anyone getting robbed,” replied the woman. “It’s not a thing that happens just on the street. People just don’t come up and try to rob people on the street.”

Belisario tried to press the woman on the issue.

He continued, stating that he “saw people shooting up on [his] way” down to conduct the interviews.

“Oh, did you? Okay. And they were bothering you?” she asked.

Belisario admitted he was in a car passing them, and that’s when the woman dished out another hilarious comeback.

“Oh no you were in a car! Oh no so bad, they were hurting you so bad. Oh no,” she clapped back.

Her response was so good it even made Belisario chuckle.

People also responded to the footage on X, with many praising the woman in the green jacket.

“I love that woman,” said one commenter.

Oh no you were in a car. I love that woman. — Pamela E. (@rightofmidnight) September 26, 2023

“I need her to comment on EVERYTHING in the news,” said another.

Others wondered why Fox “openly shared themselves getting owned this bad.”

“Cannot believe they had the audacity to air this lol,” said another.

“Lmao Seattle is stacked with comedians,” wrote another user.

Lmao Seattle is stacked with comedians! 😂😂😂 — TheJellyFilledGirls (@TheJFG_) September 27, 2023

The clip has since gone viral with over 40,000 shares and 259,000 likes on X.