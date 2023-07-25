Book now! Seat sale on select Canada and US flights ends tomorrow

Summer is in full swing which means it’s the perfect time to book a holiday and enjoy the heat in a new place.

It’s definitely worth thinking about booking your trip today as Air Canada is offering a seat sale until midnight July 26 for select flights within Canada and to the US.

The airline is offering 15% off all base fares for summer travel between July 24 to September 4. If you want an even better deal, you should think about pushing your holiday back to the fall as the promotion is upped to 20% off all base fares for travel between September 5 and December 15.

Here are the best summer and fall deals in Air Canada’s limited-time seat sale.

Featured summer fares within Canada

If you want to catch the best deals for a summer staycation, it’s worth travelling at the end of the month.

You can grab a one-way ticket from Montréal to Calgary for just $178 on August 30. A flight between these two spots for less than $200 is unheard of.

There’s also a chance to fly from Toronto to Vancouver on the same date for only $261. What a steal.

Featured summer fares to the US

Torontonians are in luck with the best travel deals to Canada’s neighbour. There are a number of flights available from Toronto to the US for under $200 this summer.

Travellers can fly from Toronto to Newark Airport in New York for just $188 on August 16. There are also flights from Toronto to Washington, DC, going for $197 on August 22.

Featured fall fares within Canada

A fall trip is a great way to escape your home city without being greeted by hundreds of other tourists at your travel destination. Plus, the flight deals are pretty neat.

Air Canada’s fall flight sale has the best deal, with flights available from Toronto to Winnipeg on October 24 going for just $94. Yes, that’s only double digits.

Another great staycation fall deal is the $146 flight steal going from Montréal to Vancouver on September 27.

Featured fall fares to the US

The fall flight deals from Canada to the US are just as great as the summer ones.

Travellers can fly from Toronto to New York for under $200. Deals to the different New York airports range from $172 to $188.

There’s also a chance to fly from Ottawa to Boston for just $234 on September 16, the perfect time to make the most of the last bits of summer weather.