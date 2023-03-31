“The Last of Us” season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver: Official

Sources suggest that season two of The Last of Us will be filmed in Vancouver.

A second season of the hit HBO series, based on the critical and commercial blockbuster PlayStation video game, was announced a few episodes into the first season’s airing.

Rumours swirled about Vancouver being the primary filming location for the second season, which follows the events of The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to the first game. A large portion of the events of that game takes place in Seattle, Washington, which Vancouver has turned into for other TV shows and films.

A source with knowledge of the production not authorized to speak on it shared the info with Daily Hive. Deadline also reported the news.

The economic impact of season two of The Last of Us being filmed in Vancouver can’t be understated, and season one brought Alberta tons of positive attention.

Sources suggest that season one costs somewhere in the ballpark of US$15 million per episode to produce.

The show even got a shout-out as part of the 2023 budget in relation to tourism.

“Building on the tourism-related success of HBO’s The Last of Us, Budget 2023 also provides an increase of $100 million over the next three years for the Film and Television Tax Credit, to attract more productions to the province that will create jobs, diversify the economy and showcase Alberta as a world-class travel destination.”

Series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann told Variety that fans could expect much more mayhem in season two. Druckmann was also one of the writers and creative directors of the original game. Mazin also confirmed that Bella Ramsey would be returning as Ellie.

Hollywood North has seen record numbers in recent years, with the BC film and TV industry generating a record $4.8 billion in 2021.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also commented on the news.

Where season two of The Last of Us might take us

The Last of Us Part II is a direct continuation of the first game’s story, picking up around five years after the original.

Part II adds new characters, new creatures, and more heartbreak without spoiling anything for those who haven’t played the games.

The game takes you to real-life locations in Seattle that have both been devastated by the infection, but some areas have recovered and are thriving. Based on how the first season went, there will surely be some surprises that even players of the second game aren’t expecting.

In 2018, Culture Trip wrote about five examples of Vancouver playing Seattle in films.

A few movies, including Fifty Shades of Grey and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, stand out. Even the Twilight franchise turned Vancouver into the Pacific Northwest south of the border.

Long story short, more clickers and more pain are on the way.

With files from Laine Mitchell