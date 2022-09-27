Sea to Sky Highway closed northbound as RCMP search for damaged car

A “major vehicle incident” has forced the closure of part of the Sea to Sky Highway and Mounties in Squamish are on the lookout for a white Honda with rear end damage and that is missing a part of its rear bumper.

Right now, the highway has been shut down northbound near Lions Bay.

RCMP tweeted officers are in the process of trying to reopen one northbound lane.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is underway and the estimated time of reopening is 6 pm.

Daily Hive has reached out to Squamish RCMP and BCEHS for more information.

More to come…