"Scream VI" star just revealed her favourite Canadian cities to visit

The sixth installment of the Scream franchise hits theatres this weekend and a star has dished about her favourite cities to visit in Canada.

Brampton-born actress Devyn Nekoda stars in the film as Anika Kayoko, Mindy’s girlfriend, and Daily Hive spoke with Nekoda about her involvement with the iconic slasher series, which was filmed in Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devyn (@devyn_nekoda)

We asked her the top five cities she loves to visit in Canada and the love from Nekoda was spread out across the country.

Nekoda organized the list in no specific order and started her list off with Muskoka, Ontario.

“Muskoka, I love love love Muskoka, especially in the summer,” before adding North Bay, Ontario to the list.

“My cottage is just past there, in and around that area, so I do love North Bay.”

She then whipped over to the west coast, showing love for Tofino on Vancouver Island and its food.

“I love Tofino. Their tacos at that little taco truck, oh, my gosh, I think about it all the time,” Nekoda added, before throwing in Banff, Alberta, and Montreal, Quebec, onto the list.

Nekoda can most recently be seen as one of the leads in the Disney+ original film Sneakerella.

Previously, Nekoda recurred on Ginny & Georgia for Netflix and was a lead in Utopia

Falls for Hulu. She also was one of the leads in the Disney Worldwide series Backstage.