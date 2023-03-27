Steps away from the bustling downtown Scottsdale lies a hotel that was once an escape from some of the biggest Hollywood movie stars.

When Hotel Valley Ho opened in 1956, Scottsdale was rapidly expanding, with hotels and other attractions popping up throughout the Old Town. Set further away from Los Angeles than other resort cities like Palm Springs, the six-hour drive from LA (and longer all those years ago) meant that A-listers could plan a secluded getaway in Scottsdale to break free from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown.

Some notable guests in the ’50s and ’60s include Zsa Zsa Gabor and Bing Crosby, and film stars Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood were married onsite at the hotel.



Designed by Edward L. Varney, Hotel Valley Ho blends the soft lines of mid-century architecture with both Southwestern and European flairs. As the first hotel in Scottsdale to have central air conditioning, it was not only a luxury in the ’50s but also meant it was open year-round for guests to escape the hot Arizona sun.

Today, visitors can stay in this historically preserved space that underwent an $80 million renovation in 2004 to restore the property to its former glory and add a few contemporary touches for the modern traveller. And if you’re interested, the property also offers daily architecture tours to learn about the historic property.



Hotel Valley Ho now attracts a very different clientele—with design lovers flocking to see this meticulously preserved space and party-goers dropping by for a lively afternoon at the OH Pool when the DJ is on deck. Since the hotel is within walking distance from Downtown Scottsdale and one of the only hotels in the region to forgo the resort fee, guests enjoy the luxurious amenities onsite while embracing the Western atmosphere in the Old Town.



The hotel currently has 241 guest rooms with 40 Pool View Guest Rooms overlooking the lively OH Pool or calming OHasis Pool (depending on your vacay vibe), and an additional 50 guest rooms and suites in The Tower built after the original architectural plans with soaring views of the Sonoran Desert and Camelback Mountain.

