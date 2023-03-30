Canadian movie "Scott Pilgrim" gets anime remake with original cast on Netflix

Perhaps one of the best movies showcasing Toronto, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is officially returning with the original cast members from the 2010 cult film.

That’s right, a new animated series of Scott Pilgrim, which of course, is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, has been confirmed by director Edgar Wright and will debut on Netflix.

“This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being a potential for an anime adaption of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and…you are going to lose your minds,” Wright tweeted out on March 30.

This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last 13 years, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is perhaps the most famous movie based in Toronto, and it features tons of iconic shots of the city, including Honest Ed’s, Casa Loma and Lee’s Palace.

news of the Scott Pilgrim anime leaked in january 2022 before we even started working on it, so for my mental health i decided to pretend it wasn’t happening until the day we got an official announcement. today is that day — Bryan Lee O’Malley (@bryanleeomalley) March 30, 2023

Though it was a box-office bomb, the film resonates with a generation of Toronto residents and developed an almost cult-like following with many devoted fans (and Halloween costumes). It also inspired a video game.

🗣 THE RUMOURS ARE TRUE! Scott Pilgrim the anime series is coming to Netflix. From the mind of Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and BenDavid Grabinski, and animated by Science Saru. pic.twitter.com/viSYAvIyHF — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 30, 2023

Even better, the movie’s original ensemble will voice this animated series, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells.

FYI scott pilgrim fans: no official art from the anime has been released. when official art comes out i’ll let you know. (if you’ve seen anything it’s probably fanart) — Bryan Lee O’Malley (@bryanleeomalley) March 30, 2023

Wright said the original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, writer Ben David Grabinski, and the Science SARU animation studio have all collaborated to create the new series.

NETFLIX is premiering this year’s SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD anime series, produced by Edgar Wright and scripted by its author, Bryan Lee O’Malley.

The animation studio that made ping pong the animation and devilman Crybaby is in charge of Scott Pilgrim’s Netflix anime adaptation pic.twitter.com/vA9CLooGjC — 3Bit (@iThreeBit) March 29, 2023

While a release date has not been publicly announced, we’re sure this will be a weekend binge for much of Toronto when it debuts on the streaming service — maybe now is the time to renew your Netflix subscription.