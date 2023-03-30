NewsCuratedCanada

Canadian movie "Scott Pilgrim" gets anime remake with original cast on Netflix

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
Mar 30 2023, 5:50 pm
Canadian movie "Scott Pilgrim" gets anime remake with original cast on Netflix
Scott Pilgrim/Netflix Canada

Perhaps one of the best movies showcasing Toronto, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is officially returning with the original cast members from the 2010 cult film.

That’s right, a new animated series of Scott Pilgrim, which of course, is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, has been confirmed by director Edgar Wright and will debut on Netflix.

“This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being a potential for an anime adaption of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and…you are going to lose your minds,” Wright tweeted out on March 30.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last 13 years, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is perhaps the most famous movie based in Toronto, and it features tons of iconic shots of the city, including Honest Ed’s, Casa Loma and Lee’s Palace.

Though it was a box-office bomb, the film resonates with a generation of Toronto residents and developed an almost cult-like following with many devoted fans (and Halloween costumes). It also inspired a video game.

Even better, the movie’s original ensemble will voice this animated series, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells.

Wright said the original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, writer Ben David Grabinski, and the Science SARU animation studio have all collaborated to create the new series.

While a release date has not been publicly announced, we’re sure this will be a weekend binge for much of Toronto when it debuts on the streaming service — maybe now is the time to renew your Netflix subscription.

Sabrina GamrotSabrina Gamrot
+ News
+ Curated
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.