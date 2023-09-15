Canadian school clarifies students are NOT allowed to be "furries" and "use litter boxes"

A school division in Canada has shut down rumours that it’s allowing students to be “furries” and use litter boxes in school.

The Good Spirit School Division in Saskatchewan set the record straight in a Facebook post this week.

“Recently, there have been several myths and misconceptions circulating about the Good Spirit School Division’s policies and actions regarding the protection of students rights,” reads the post, which was shared on Wednesday.

It’s referring to a debate surrounding a recent policy implemented by the Saskatchewan government that allows students to change their pronouns and/or preferred first names in school to align with their gender identity. Students would require consent from a parent or guardian.

The post separates myth from reality surrounding bizarre rumours and misconceptions that came with the new policy, the first one being that the division is “allowing students to identify as furries” and use litter boxes in schools.

For those who may not know, “furries” are people interested in anthropomorphic animals or animals with human qualities. They are part of a subculture.

According to Safer Schools UK, a person’s “fursona” commonly embodies characteristics (personality traits, physical attributes, and projected ages) desired by the individual creator.

“Some members even make vibrant costumes of their characters (called ‘fursuits’), and usually wear them in a public forum either in-person or online,” it further explains. “There are worldwide conventions and ‘meets’ that act as real-life gathering spaces for members.”

“While students are encouraged to express their individuality and diverse identities, the claim about allowing the use of litter boxes is completely false,” reads The Good Spirit School Division’s Facebook post. “Specific dress codes have been developed by schools… none of which allow for students to dress like ‘furries.'”

The school division clears up three other misconceptions, including that its introduction of gender-neutral washrooms promotes a particular ideology, explicit materials are being promoted in classrooms and libraries, and it promotes homosexuality or diverse gender identities.

“It is essential to understand that fostering an inclusive environment is not the same as ‘promoting’ a particular sexual orientation,” reads the post.

“Education about different sexual orientations is part of a broader education program, similar to learning about different religions or countries.”

The division stresses that this education aims to “reduce discrimination and foster understanding and empathy among students.”