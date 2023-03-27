NewsCrimeCanada

Several dead in US school shooting — Nashville woman, 28, identified as perpetrator

Mar 27 2023
Metro Nashville Police Department

Seven people, including at least three children, have died in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooter was also shot and killed by local police.

Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) posted an update on Twitter on Monday morning, informing the public about the shooting at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Boulevard.

As of Monday noon, terrified elementary school students escorted out of the school were reunited with their parents at the Woodmont Baptist Church.

According to The Tennessean, the perpetrator began firing shots at 10:13 am. Initially, police told the news organization that the shooter, who entered the premise with two assault rifles and a handgun, was believed to be a teenage girl.

At around 2 pm, MNPD confirmed the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville.

Children injured in the school shooting were taken to a nearby hospital, where at least three succumbed to their wounds. An investigation is underway.

According to Gun Violence Archive, this incident marks the 36th mass shooting of March 2023 in the US.

