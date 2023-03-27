Several dead in US school shooting — Nashville woman, 28, identified as perpetrator

Seven people, including at least three children, have died in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooter was also shot and killed by local police.

Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) posted an update on Twitter on Monday morning, informing the public about the shooting at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Boulevard.

As of Monday noon, terrified elementary school students escorted out of the school were reunited with their parents at the Woodmont Baptist Church.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023