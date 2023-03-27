Several dead in US school shooting — Nashville woman, 28, identified as perpetrator

Seven people, including at least three children, have died in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooter was also shot and killed by local police.
Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) posted an update on Twitter on Monday morning, informing the public about the shooting at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Boulevard.
As of Monday noon, terrified elementary school students escorted out of the school were reunited with their parents at the Woodmont Baptist Church.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
According to The Tennessean, the perpetrator began firing shots at 10:13 am. Initially, police told the news organization that the shooter, who entered the premise with two assault rifles and a handgun, was believed to be a teenage girl.
At around 2 pm, MNPD confirmed the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville.
UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman.
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
Children injured in the school shooting were taken to a nearby hospital, where at least three succumbed to their wounds. An investigation is underway.
According to Gun Violence Archive, this incident marks the 36th mass shooting of March 2023 in the US.