"Sick and twisted": American school blasted for using ChatGPT to craft email about shooting

Feb 21 2023, 9:04 pm
A university in Nashville, Tennessee, has apologized after using ChatGPT to craft an email following a recent school shooting in Michigan.

According to the Vanderbilt Hustler, the Peabody Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion sent out an email earlier this month following a shooting at Michigan State University.

At the bottom of the email was a line about how ChatGPT was used for the messaging.

The email itself was rather vague and referenced “the Michigan shootings” despite there being only one shooting.

The Vanderbilt Hustler says the school has since apologized in a follow-up email, saying, “While we believe in the message of inclusivity expressed in the email, using ChatGPT to generate communications on behalf of our community in a time of sorrow and in response to a tragedy contradicts the values that characterize Peabody College.”

It goes on to say, “As with all new technologies that affect higher education, this moment gives us all an opportunity to reflect on what we know and what we still must learn about AI.”

The deans at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College have now announced they are stepping back from their roles.

 

Since the original email, social media users have put the school on blast on social media, with one user calling this situation “grotesque.”

