"Schitt's Creek" is leaving Netflix this month and fans say it's another sign to cancel subscriptions

People are not happy with Netflix right now.

First, the company implemented its update to crack down on password sharing in Canada on Wednesday. And yes, it involves paying more money to the streaming giant.

Now, fans are slowly finding out that a number of Canadian shows are leaving Netflix, including beloved sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

The streaming service says the Dan Levy-created show will be pulled from its site on February 28.

Canadians are distraught at the news that would probably be deemed as an “ew David!” moment by Alexis Rose.

They’re taking Schitt’s Creek off of Netflix and I am distraught — Mafa (@MafaYYZ) February 8, 2023

“It’s a Netflix original AND Canadian why would they take it from me :(” tweeted a sad fan.

just saw that Netflix is removing Schitt’s Creek soon?? why?? it’s a Netflix original AND Canadian why would they take it from me 🙁 — Saba🏳️‍🌈 raffle 💘 (@ace_of_dragons) February 3, 2023

One subscriber is ready to riot.

@Netflix_CA keep Schitt’s Creek or we riot — steph (@stephcharron_) February 9, 2023

Others are wondering why they’re still paying for the streaming service.

“Did they take Schitt’s Creek off of Netflix?? Why I am I paying for this again??” tweeted one person.

Did they take Schitt’s Creek off of Netflix?? Why I am I paying for this again?? — Liz Lemon, MD (@babbymd) February 6, 2023

“Schitt’s Creek leaving Netflix is a sign to cancel,” added another.

Schitt’s Creek leaving Netflix is a sign to cancel — Katie Andrews (@KatieAndrews54) February 8, 2023

Even if Canadians don’t cancel their subscription with the loss of Schitt’s Creek, many are already cutting ties with Netflix for its password-sharing crackdown.

But all hope is not lost.

The reason the show is being pulled is that CBC has decided not to renew its licensing deal with Netflix for six titles including Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience, Heartland, Murdoch Mysteries, When Calls the Heart, and The Great Canadian Baking Show.

A CBC spokesperson told Daily Hive in an email that many of these titles were licensed before the launch of CBC Gem, the broadcaster’s free online streaming service.

“CBC now wants to privilege its own free streaming platform for audiences in Canada,” said the spokesperson.

So, if you can’t binge-watch seasons one to six of Schitt’s Creek by the end of this month, don’t worry — you can still catch it on CBC Gem.

The spokesperson added that CBC would continue to partner with the streaming giant and other streamers on international co-production like Workin’ Moms and Fakes.