This "Schitt's Creek"-themed Airbnb lets you check into the Rosebud Motel (VIDEO)

If you’re a massive Schitt’s Creek fan and planning a road trip, you might want to add this to your itinerary.

Fans of the show can now check in to an Airbnb inspired by the famous Rosebud Motel featured in the Canadian-produced, Emmy Award-winning comedy that stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

The show follows the Rose family’s riches-to-rags story. Horrified to find themselves in a rundown motel in the remote town of Schitt’s Creek, the Roses simply can’t resist adding a luxurious touch to their new home.

And this Airbnb located in Cincinnati, Ohio, features so many quirky details that would make the Rose family proud.

The rental unit, which has one bedroom and sleeps four guests, features the motel’s trademark teal tiled walls.

“The detail put into this is insane!” states TikTok user Colleen Brown. “It’s just like the room in the show!”

The main room includes a king-sized bed designed like Johnny and Moira’s room (along with a vanity that even has a wall full of her beloved wigs), while another room has two twin beds, similar to the space shared by siblings Alexis and David.

The suite features the famous family portrait, toiletries from Rose Apothecary (the general store co-owned by David), and a poster for Jazzagals, the local all-female acapella group.

Check out the tour below:

According to the listing, the unit is just a block from a cafe, bars, and restaurants.

“You will also be 10 minutes from downtown, central to most everything Cincinnati has to offer!” reads the description.

It also comes with a kitchenette equipped with a mini fridge, microwave, and an electric cooktop.

Check out this sweet suite here, but you might want to do it soon because it looks like bookings for the summer are filling up fast.