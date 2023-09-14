Lottery ticket given as a birthday present nets woman a cool $100,000

A lottery winner in Alberta who was given a ticket as a birthday present from her mom must be mighty thankful after it netted her a cool $100,000.

Sasha McLaughlin was gifted a Lotto Max ticket and won $100,000 on the June 16 Extra draw, with the Okotoks winner telling the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that when she learned that she won while satisfying a craving.

“I had to go to the store for chips and wow – I couldn’t believe it!” laughed McLaughlin while claiming her prize. “I was jumping up and down, so excited!”

McLaughlin said she has two main plans for her windfall.

“I want to take my family on a trip somewhere this winter,” she told the WCLC. “But the first thing I’m going to do is pay some bills.”

McLaughlin’s mother picked up the winning Lotto Max and Extra ticket at the Warburg Esso located at 6011 50 Street in Warburg.

She won her prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on June 16.