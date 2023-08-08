Air Canada opens its third Maple Leaf airport lounge in the United States

One of the busiest airports in the United States, located on the West Coast, now boasts a brand new premium lounge for Canada’s flag carrier.

Air Canada has just opened its all-new Maple Leaf Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), marking the airline’s third Maple Leaf Lounge in the US and its 28th location worldwide.

The new lounge spans about 8,200 sq ft of floor area, including a first-of-its-kind outdoor terrace with aircraft and runway views. It has 135 indoor seats and 30 outdoor seats.

The contemporary interior design by San Francisco-based architectural firm Gensler pays homage to its California location, with artwork by California muralist Amos Goldbaum and Canadian painter Shawn Evans.

Its offerings also showcase San Francisco’s unique flair, including a self-serve hot and cold buffet with seafood offerings, a selection of California wines, beer from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Anchor Brewing, and espresso.

Other features include a VIP room for up to 10 people, showers with heated towel racks, and e-gates and biometric identification for seamless, hands-free lounge entry.

Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounge locations are available to Air Canada passengers who are Aeroplan 50K, 75K, and Aeroplan Super Elite Status members, Star Alliance Gold members, Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders, and passengers with a business class ticket with Air Canada or another Star Alliance airline.

The Maple Leaf Lounge at SFO is part of Air Canada’s major strategy to overhaul its existing lounges and expand to new locations frequented by its services.

Air Canada also recently opened a new replacement lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport with the opening of a co-located United ClubSM lounge at the new Terminal A building. Air Canada has a dedicated customer service desk at this lounge.