Sam Smith gives concert shoutout to Vancouver and all of Canada (VIDEO)

Pop star Sam Smith had some love to share for Canada at their Vancouver show Tuesday night.

Smith took some time during the Rogers Arena concert to share how much they admired the West Coast city and how good of a time they’ve had playing in Canada.

“I promise I don’t say this all the time. But I can’t tell you how much I love this city,” Smith said. “I love this city so much.”

They added it’s been more than three years since they played in Vancouver and thanked fans for sticking with them during that time.

Vancouver was the last Canadian show on Smith’s Gloria tour.

“I swear to God, these shows in Canada have been the best of the entire tour,” they said. “The energy every night has been incredible.”

Smith came on stage wearing a custom Canucks Pride jersey with the number 23 and their last name on the back. During the song “I Feel the Love,” Smith took it off and tossed it into the crowd.

Even before coming onstage, Smith was having a good time exploring Vancouver. They hit up Chinatown restaurant Fat Mao ahead of the show, where they ordered Khao Soi chicken along with wing bean, roti, and mapo tofu for the table.