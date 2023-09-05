Air Canada is having a massive sale for flights to 180 destinations

If you’re looking to get away on that dream vacation, you may want to book soon because Air Canada has a massive sale now for flights to more than 180 domestic and international destinations.

The country’s largest airline announced its worldwide seat sale on Tuesday, and it offers deals on destinations on all classes of service in Canada, the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, and Europe.

If you need some time to decide where to go, don’t worry — the sale is on until September 12, so you won’t have to rush.

The deal gets even better if you’re an Aeroplan member. You can earn up to 4,000 bonus points when booking flights within Canada, to the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Or, you can rake in up to 10,000 Aeroplan points for flights to international destinations in South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

Eligible travel dates for this sale are between September 19, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

The sale offers some exciting options, including roundtrip flights from Montreal to Paris, Vancouver to Hong Kong, and Toronto to Brazil, to name just a few.

Be sure to check out Air Canada’s sale website for all the amazing deals, and start packing your bags!