Shirts designed by Ryan Reynolds raise more than $1M for cancer research

A very special T-shirt from the Terry Fox Foundation has helped raise lots of money for cancer research since launching just two months ago.

Designed by the one and only Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family, this special Terry Tee features the iconic Canadian standing proud with messages that he and his family have received both past and present.

Due to overwhelming demand for the short ($25) and long-sleeve tops ($35), the foundation launched a pre-sale on February 19, which has sold more than 28,000 as of Wednesday, April 12.

Each of those tees has helped raised a whopping $1 million in support of cancer research, according to the foundation. In just the first 24 hours of the sale, more than 5,000 orders were placed.

You might also like: "It was overwhelming!": Lisa LaFlamme wins big at Canadian Screen Awards (PHOTOS)

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5%

Ryan Reynolds is opening a massive film and production hub in Canada

“I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person,” Reynolds said back in February when the presale launched.

This fundraising milestone coincides with the official launch of the #DearTerry campaign, inviting people to share how Terry’s story has inspired them ahead of the September 17 Terry Fox Run.

It also marks the 43rd anniversary of Terry starting his Marathon of Hope in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on April 12, 1980.