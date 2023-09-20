Ryan Reynolds to receive major award established in honour of Robin Williams

Ryan Reynolds is about to join the ranks of iconic comedic actors like Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg and Melissa McCarthy.

Actress Glen Close’s non-profit organization Bring Change 2 Mind (BC2M) has chosen the Deadpool actor to receive the highest honour at its 11th annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds will be receiving the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award. It’s awarded by the late great actor’s children Zak, Zelda and Cody every year.

“I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honor Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country,” Close told THR.

The proud Vancouverite shared a simple response to the announcement in his Instagram story on Wednesday.

He isn’t the only Canadian to have received the award.

Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan and Eugene Levy have also been given the prestigious award.

Reynolds recently received another high honour in August. The Free Guy star was awarded the Order of BC on BC Day.