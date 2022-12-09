CuratedPop CultureCanada

Canada's unofficial King Ryan Reynolds met up with real-life King Charles

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Dec 9 2022, 7:23 pm
vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds got a chance to meet with King Charles this week in Wrexham, UK, and it was a meeting of both of Canada’s royals – official and unofficial.

The city of Wrexham has been catapulted into the limelight since owners Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenny took ownership of the local football team. There was even a docuseries about it.

Now, the pitch has been graced by royalty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds shared a photo of him with King Charles on Instagram, captioning the post, “Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.”

And the Royal Family cross-promoted the event, sharing it on their socials in turn.

According to the Royal Family, the King and Queen Consort were in Wrexham as it officially received city status and one of their stops was a visit to the football club.

“As you celebrate your new-found status for this very special part of the world, nothing could give me greater pleasure than to say llongyfarchiadau and to wish you every possible success for the future,” reads a message from the King to the City.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Their Majesties were shown around the club by its famous owners to hear about their upcoming plans for the club – the third oldest professional team in the world, the post reads.

The chummy pair of actors turned football club owners got a chance to chat with the King and Queen Consort and had a regal photo op right on the pitch.

Who knows who Canada’s unofficial King Ryan Reynolds will meet next?

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
