A Canadian woman is $35M richer after splitting a massive lotto jackpot

An Edmonton woman has just become the city’s fourth-biggest lottery winner ever after netting a massive $35 million windfall.

Ruth Bowes is the lucky winner of half of a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot from a draw earlier this summer.

Bowes was officially awarded her windfall at a press conference and cheque presentation held in St. Albert moments ago.

The July 25 draw resulted in two people buying tickets that matched the winning numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, and bonus number 50. (Seriously though, what are the odds?!)

One ticket was sold in Kamloops, BC. At the same time, the other was purchased by Bowes in Edmonton.

Winning tickets worth $1 million were purchased in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as two in BC (Vancouver and Delta). After picking the same numbers, several people split the $1 million Maxmillions prize on July 25.

Two lotto players in Ontario each won $500,000, while another lottery player in Ontario and Shuswap, BC, will also split the $1 million prize.

This is the first winner’s media conference and cheque presentation held for an Edmonton lottery winner in four years when a $60 million Lotto Max prize was awarded to another Edmonton resident.

