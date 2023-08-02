Rumours fly about Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to Canada

Canadian Swifties, your “Wildest Dreams” may be coming true because rumours are heating up about Taylor Swift finally bringing her Eras Tour to Canada.

Popular celebrity gossip account Deux Moi has received submissions from sources claiming that Swift will be coming to Canada.

Deux Moi posted the messages from anonymous sources on its Instagram account earlier this week.

An initial message says that Swift will be performing 10 shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto but “not until November 2024.” The official announcement from Swift will come “around August 3,” claims the source.

Another follow-up message says Swift will be playing eight shows in 2024 in Toronto only.

We did notice that her current tour dates do have a big chunk of free time between her November 2023 tour dates in Japan and her February 2024 dates in Japan, so maybe there’s hope.

Swift is currently touring across the US and announced additional Eras Tour dates in Latin America.

She followed up with many international shows, including Japan, Australia and Europe stops.

However, she has yet to announce Canadian stops, leaving many of her fans wondering if she’s got some “Bad Blood” with Canada.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried his hand at getting Swift to come to Canada.

Of course, this is all speculation, and there has been no official announcement from Swift’s team about adding new tour dates. But we’ll leave “Blank Space” on our 2024 calendars just in case she makes a Canadian tour announcement.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticket Master for comment and will update this article accordingly.