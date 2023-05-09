Rumoured upcoming Drake collab set to blow up the internet

Drake is taking on another multicultural collaboration for his newest track after purchasing the rights to a hit Indian song

Patakha Guddi was produced by Rahman, a Grammy Award-winning AR who employed the angelic voices of The Nooran Sisters.

The song originally debuted in 2014 on the soundtrack of Highway, a Bollywood film with an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

One-half of The Nooran Sisters took to BBC Asia, where she broke the news that Drake had purchased the song outright from the duo.

She later said in the clip that Drake was recording, mixing, and conducting the entire production in India.

This isn’t the first time Drake has tapped another country’s musical culture in a collaboration.

Drizzy linked up with UK drill artist Headie One in 2020 where he flowed on a traditional British drill beat, dropping an Arabic bar in the mix.

TikTok had a field day with reactions, with Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies jumping out of his chair when he heard the Drake verse.

Reactions to this newest cultural collab show similar excitement.

One user in the BBC Asia Tiktok comments said, “First he honors Sidhu & now this !! Drake knowsss musiccccc,” while another said the 6ix god was “in his Desi boy era.”

— Chandresh Shetty (@chandreshtweet) May 3, 2023

Twitter users also took to the app to voice their outright excitement for the collaboration. “The day Drake releases Patakha Guddi feat Noorani Sisters it’s going to blow the internet,” said one user.

drake’s version of patakha guddi has potential to be one of the hardest songs ever made — tk (@offwhiteferrari) May 3, 2023

The Nooran Sister confirmed in the clip that the song would be released soon, although Drake is keeping the release date a mystery.

With summer right around the corner, it’s the perfect time for Drake to drop his, now-expected, song of the summer.