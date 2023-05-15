Canadian driver figures out why someone left a rubber duck on his jeep (PHOTO)

A Canadian driver was mystified to find a rubber duck on his Jeep, and it didn’t take long to figure out why.

Dan Machholz, a podcast host from BC, shared his discovery on Twitter, and people quickly responded to his tweet to fill him in on his apparent honour.

He wondered if he got invited to some secret club.

So I was at the beach this afternoon and when I got back to my Jeep I saw this…does anyone know if this means something? Did I just get invited to an underground club? pic.twitter.com/6Ly5uD89bv — Dan Machholz (@DanMachholz) May 15, 2023

Many clearly didn’t know what it meant to be ducked by a Jeep, but the replies were still full of fun.

Not supposed to talk about Ducky club dude. You’re out — Richard Crowdis (@Richard_nfif) May 15, 2023

Another user tweeted that someone wanted to brighten the Jeep driver’s day.

Someone even suggested, “You are now part of a cult.”

What’s the ACTUAL answer, though? It’s pretty fascinating.

Twitter user Link Snider was the one with the answer. Basically, leaving a duck on a Jeep, whether it’s rubber or not isn’t specified, lets the owner of that vehicle know that their ride is “sweet.”

You might also like: Hot McNugget leaves young girl with second degree burns, McDonald's found liable

Canadian reunites Italian couple with lost wedding ring after snorkel dive in Mexico (PHOTOS)

Man charged after allegedly assaulting another man with a python

Google suggests that the phenomenon was started by a Canadian woman named Allison Parliament in 2020.

“After a bad encounter with an angry stranger left her feeling down, she decided to cheer herself up by buying a bag of rubber ducks and leaving one with a note on a stranger’s Jeep.”

Have you ever been ducked? Yes, ducked. Let us know in the comments.