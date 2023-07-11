The world's largest cruise ship is almost ready to sail — here's what's inside (PHOTOS)

The world’s largest cruise ship has completed construction and is one step closer to setting sail this winter following a round of sea trials.

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas is the equivalent of a giant floating city with various neighbourhoods and over 2,800 cabins.

It can carry 7,600 passengers at maximum occupancy and nearly 10,000 people when you include the crew.

It has 20 decks, is 1,198 feet long, and weighs 250,800 gross tons.

According to Royal Caribbean, the Icon of the Seas completed its first sea trials in Turku, Finland, in June, where over 450 specialists ran four days of preliminary tests on the ship’s technical areas.

“Between preparations and the trials, the important step in the journey to bring Icon to life involved more than 2,000 specialists, hundreds of miles travelled, four 37- to 67-ton tugboats and more than 350 hours of work,” says Royal Caribbean.

“Next up will be a second round of sea trials later this year, which will be when the first Icon Class ship is pushed to its limits ahead of its debut in Miami in January 2024.”

What does the massive cruise ship include?

If you’re a cruise ship enthusiast, the Icon of the Seas is definitely for you.

The Icon has eight different neighbourhoods, meaning you can experience a different type of vacation depending on the area of the ship you’re in.

Thrill Island is suited for adrenaline junkies and features several jaw-dropping features like “Crown’s Edge,” where guests can strap in and participate in a “sky-walk” obstacle course on the edge of the ship.

“At any moment, the floor could collapse and leave you dangling high over the ocean,” notes Royal Caribbean.

Or, you can try your hand at Flowrider, which pumps 30,000 gallons of water through a surf simulator machine.

According to Royal Caribbean, the Icon of the Seas will have the largest waterpark at sea, called Category Six. It will include the Frightening Bolt, the tallest water slide to set sail, and the Pressure Drop, the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

For guests who aren’t into the thrills, there’s Chill Island. This neighbourhood focuses on ocean views and relaxation, with a three-deck pool area and a swim-up bar, which Royal Caribbean claims to be the first of its kind on a cruise ship.

Of course, no cruise ship would be complete without a pool, and the Icon has seven.

This includes the first suspended infinity pool at sea in The Hideaway, the ship’s Las Vegas-style pool party area.

And just when you think it couldn’t get more extravagant, there’s more.

Rather than a solarium at the front of the ship, the Icon will have the AquaDome.

This multi-purpose area is filled with floor-to-ceiling windows and offers 222-degree views. It will provide several entertainment shows and includes a 55-foot waterfall, the tallest at sea.

Don’t want to hang out inside?

The ship comes with its own Central Park, which features thousands of natural plants, dining, and live music.

The Rooms

The Icon of the Seas features 28 different cabins to choose from. Royal Caribbean says over 80% of rooms on board will accommodate three or more guests.

Rooms range from standard to wildly extravagant.

There’s even a three-level townhouse, which features a multi-level in-suite slide, areas to hang out and watch movies, and two private entrances.

If you want the keys to this floating townhouse, it’ll cost you US$75,000 (C$99,500) weekly.

Ready to cruise?

Is the Icon of the Seas your idea of a dream vacation?

According to the Royal Caribbean, the Icon will sail year-round from Miami, visiting private islands in the Bahamas and other destinations in Mexico, St. Maarten, and Honduras.

The ship will make its first seven-night maiden voyage in January 2024 and travel from Miami to the Caribbean.

On its website, Royal Caribbean shows tickets from Miami to the Caribbean for February 17 to 24, with packages starting at US$2,472 (C$3,280).

With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto.