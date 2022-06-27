You can have your bottle signed by a celebrity at this BCLIQUOR event

A new and cool spirit hitting the shelves is always a source of excitement.

But what makes it even more exciting is when that product is a delicious, coloured gin with an interactive label designed by a celebrity NFT artist.

Well, this is the reality for BCLIQUOR’s new and exclusive romeo’s gin V. And the launch of this spirit will include an event at the Park Royal Signature BCLIQUOR location on July 8, where attendees can taste the bevvy, get a free gift, and have their bottles signed by the one and only NFT artist FVCKRENDER. Basically, if you like gin, free stuff, and are curious to ask an expert all your burning NFT questions, this is the event for you.

At the event, not only will you receive a complimentary romeo’s branded crystal cocktail glass with the purchase of a bottle of romeo’s gin V, but you’ll also get to taste cocktails by romeo’s brand ambassador Lea Messier, who will be mixing drinks on-site.

Now let’s get to the root of this exciting event: the new romeo’s gin V hits the nail on the head with everything you could want out of a spirit. From its cool exterior to the quality contents inside, this batch is opening the door to a new dimension of tasting.

At first glance, the bright colour of romeo’s gin V is striking — a vibrant green that will draw eyes to whatever shelf it’s on. And the label takes it up a notch, with transcendent artwork by FVCKRENDER that incorporates an augmented reality within the design, providing you with the perfect whilst-sipping activity.

The man behind the innovative label, FVCKRENDER (otherwise known as Frederic Duquette), is a Canadian digital tech artist who currently lives in Vancouver and is one of the most well-known artists in the international NFT space. He’s worked with clients such as Lil Nas X, Lebron James, Puma, Spotify, Instagram, Supreme, Dior, and Hypebeast — and his work has also been featured in the auction houses of Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Tons of punch is packed in this gin, with lime, honeydew melon and green grape as the primary flavours, accompanied by aromas of juniper, cucumber, lavender, dill, lemon, and almond. All these fresh notes are loaded into a taste of bright, citrus fruity goodness.

Basically, we have a must-try gin at a can’t miss event — win, win.

When: July 8 from 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Park Royal Signature BCLIQUOR store, 85 Park Royal N, West Vancouver