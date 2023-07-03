Thrill-seekers screamed as they sped along the tracks of a roller coaster at a popular amusement park in North Carolina. But down on the ground, visitors stared in horror after spotting a massive crack in one of its steel support columns.

The incident occurred last week at Carowinds on the Fury 325 roller coaster, forcing the park to shut down the ride, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The ride, which opened in 2015, can fit 32 passengers and can reach up to 152 km/h during its 81-degree drop.

The crack is even more visible in screenshots and videos shot by park guest Jeremy Wagner, who stated in a Facebook post that he immediately reported the video at guest services.

“It moves two to four feet,” he observed. “It was still running when we left!”

The clip circulating on social media shows people on the ride despite the visible damage to the column.

Facebook group Carowinds Fans Only has been posting updates on inspections and repair efforts.

A park representative stated that safety is their priority.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,

they stated. “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection, and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.”

They also stated that all the rides at the park as inspected daily as part of Carowinds’ “comprehensive safety protocols.”