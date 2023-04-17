Rogers, Bell, and Telus quietly bumped up prices for their most basic cellphone plans

From food to rent, the cost of living in Canada continues to rise and now it’s also affecting phone bills. If you’re looking for a new cellphone plan or simply looking to switch to a more basic plan, take note: Rogers, Bell, and Telus have just bumped up their prices.

Last week, MobileSyrup reported that Koodo, Fido, and Virgin Plus have all upped their rates and now it appears that the Big Three have followed suit.

Rogers’ talk and text plan went up by $2 from $33 to $35. Similar plans at Bell and Telus are now available for $35 a month.

A customer service representative for Rogers confirmed with Daily Hive that prices have gone up. Daily Hive has also reached out to Bell and Telus.

These rates are pretty steep considering that these basic plans only include unlimited calling, texting, and picture/video messaging within Canada but no data. Telus’ basic plan comes with only 3GB of data.

Online, people are certainly not thrilled.

“Yet another ridiculously expensive necessity. Always feels good to be Canadian 👍,” wrote one Reddit user.

“For that price in most of Europe, you’d get unlimited calls, text and around 100 gig of data,” said another.

If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative for a basic phone plan, you might want to check out other wireless providers.

Starting at just $15, you can get talk, text, and 250MB of data at Freedom, Chatr, Public Mobile, and Lucky Mobile. In some cases, you can even pay a little extra and sign up for a $25 plan that includes 1GB of data.

What are your thoughts on Rogers, Bell, and Telus increasing their prices? Let us know in the comments.