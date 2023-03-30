Rogers and Fido customers just got a new way to detect spam calls

Rogers and Fido customers receiving many unwanted calls from unknown numbers can finally know peace.

The telecom giant has introduced a new feature to help customers avoid answering spam and fraudulent calls.

According to the company, the new tool, “Spam Call Detect,” uses an AI-powered technology that monitors calls coming into the Rogers wireless and wireline networks in real-time. Then, it evaluates these calls for suspected spam or fraud.

Incoming calls suspected of spam or fraud will appear on your phone’s call display as “Likely Spam” or “Likely Fraud.” From there, you can decide whether to risk talking to a robot.

“We are proud to bring Spam Call Detect to Rogers and Fido customers, equipping them with new technology to help combat unwanted calls,” said Tisha Rattos, vice president of product and device at Rogers Communications.

“In this era of 24/7 connectivity, nuisance calls are a distraction, and this is one simple way we are helping our customers get back to what matters most.”

The company says that the technology will be even more accurate in predicting spam and fraud calls with time.

The new feature is powered by Hiya, a company specializing in identifying spam calls.

According to Rogers, it builds on existing measures it has already implemented in collaboration with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

This includes Universal Call Blocking, which stops incoming calls from telephone numbers that don’t comply with North American or International numbering plans, and STIR/SHAKEN, which reduces the frequency and impact of caller ID spoofing.

Caller ID spoofing is a call with a legitimate-looking Canadian number used by illegitimate telemarketers to trick people into answering.

Rogers says Spam Call Detect has been automatically made available to wireless and home phone customers with the call display feature at no extra cost.

Since implementing the feature, the company has flagged over 250 million spam/fraud calls.