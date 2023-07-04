Rogers offers departure packages to employees after Shaw merger

Rogers Communications is offering some employees departure packages as it merges with Shaw after acquiring the company in April.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri announced the launch of the voluntary departure program in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

He said the reason for the program is that the telecom giant has been looking to eliminate some overlap in roles since the Shaw takeover.

Certain roles will be eligible for the departure package and applications will be subject to approval, according to the memo.

It says most corporate and line-of-business workers up to senior positions are eligible for the program.

Most customer-facing roles, media production employees and critical support functions won’t be eligible for the offer, according to the memo.

This could include field technicians, some specialized roles on the IT teams, and customer service and technical support staff. Production, editorial, on-air talent, producers, writers and engineers, and technology and operations staff at Rogers Sports and Media also aren’t eligible.

The company didn’t disclose how many employees it expects will apply. Daily Hive has reached out to Rogers for more information.

This comes after the federal government approved the merger between Rogers and Shaw under a long list of “strict conditions” earlier this year.

Staffieri stated in the memo that although the company is reducing overlapping roles, it’ll continue to hire new employees.

Creating 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada is part of the strict conditions the government included in its approval of the acquisition.

The takeover was visually marked after the Shaw Tower’s sign in Vancouver was taken down in May.