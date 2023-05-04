Rogers lowers price of 5G cell phone plans, but with a catch

Rogers customers can now get more data for less, but with a catch.

The phone provider just announced that it’s lowering the price of data on its 5G plans.

Starting Thursday, May 4, Rogers users can get a 5G plan for as low as $55.

The telecom giant says it aims to make data accessible to more Canadians by reducing the price per gigabyte of data by 50%.

“We’ve invested to build the largest 5G network in the country covering more than 2,000 communities, and we’re committed to ensuring all Canadians can access the best 5G technology,” said Phil Hartling, president of wireless at Rogers, in a statement.

He told The Globe and Mail that the market for these bundles has grown after its $20 billion acquisition of Shaw.

So how much do Rogers 5G plans cost now?

The company’s 25GB plan has dropped from $65 to $55 a month, and its most popular 50GB plan has decreased from $85 to $65 a month.

Its most expensive 100GB plan is now only $75 compared to the previous $105 monthly charge.

But these reduced prices come with a bit of a catch.

According to the site, these prices are available for only 24 months and must be paired with home services like internet or TV.

In addition to these bundles, Rogers plans to provide all of its 4G wireless customers access to the 5G network over the coming months at no extra charge.

It’s not clear if home services are available in BC and whether these discounts would apply in the province. Daily Hive has reached out to Rogers for confirmation.

This announcement comes after Rogers, Bell, and Telus quietly bumped prices for their most basic cellphone plans.

The price of Rogers’ talk and text plan went up by $2 from $33 to $35. Similar plans at Bell and Telus are now available for $35 a month.

A customer service representative for Rogers confirmed with Daily Hive that prices have gone up.