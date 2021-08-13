Rocky Mountaineer launches first train route in US, reaching Utah and Colorado

The first-ever Rocky Mountaineer route within the United States will make its debut this weekend, traversing the stunning landscapes of two southwest states.

The two-day luxury excursion between Denver in Colorado and Moab in Utah, called Rockies to the Red Rocks, takes guests on a journey along the Colorado River and through canyons with steep rugged walls. Between the approximate halfway point of Glenwood Springs and Moab, the route features mountain vistas, desert cliffs, and rock formations.

Just like the Vancouver-based company’s routes within Canada, the US route uses spacious glass-domed train coaches, coupled with an onboard culinary experience that allows guests to enjoy the scenery as they dine.

The trains are equipped with high-end air filtration systems, and there are extensive health screening and disinfecting protocols in place.

The new US route starts at USD $1,250 per person, including a one-night hotel stay in Glenwood Springs.

The inaugural season for the excursion runs until November 19, 2021, and a seven-month season is planned for 2022.

“This new Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a celebration that has been several years in the making as we continuously seek unique locations with incredible scenery and iconic destinations that are best experienced by train,” said Peter Armstrong, founder and interim CEO of Rocky Mountaineer, in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming guests for a train journey that delivers the incredible experience and award-winning service that Rocky Mountaineer is well known for while they enjoy the epic scenery, flavours and hospitality of the Southwest United States.”

Rocky Mountaineer has indicated it has a long-term plan to expand its excursions beyond the Canadian Rockies.

The company is known for its three luxury rail routes between Vancouver and Banff, Lake Louise, and Jasper.