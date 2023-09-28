People think Rob Schneider actually cancelled Canada visit due to low ticket sales

Comedian Rob Schneider created more buzz this week than he has in decades by declaring that he’s skipping a trip he had planned to Canada after a snafu that saw a 98-year-old veteran who’d fought with a unit under Nazi command accidentally honoured in Parliament.

“I just cancelled my trip to Canada. I just can’t… It’s beyond the pale,” Schneider, who is currently on a US tour, posted on X late Sunday night.

“Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honouring of one of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi SS soldiers by the Canadian Parliament. No words…”

But, former long-time radio personality and current Crier Media contributor Dean Blundell has suggested that low turnout for Schneider’s latest “The Narcissist Confession” shows may have been a factor in his decision.

“Looked into this: Ticket sales sucked,” Blundell wrote on X on Thursday. Though he provided no evidence, a cursory look at Ticketmaster for the ’90s star’s upcoming dates shows that they are indeed nowhere near sold out, with around half of the seats listed as still available for multiple dates.

To be fair, the comedian didn’t explicitly state he was planning to tour here, only visit.

Schneider has also faced equal, if not more ridicule in response to the news than support, with many Canadians making quips like “A loss of hundreds of dollars to Canada’s economy. Ouch,” a very sarcastic “Oh no, we’re devastated,” and “Rob who?”

Still, the issue of the soldier in question, Yaroslav Hunka, has been the talk of many Canadians who are shocked that his background was not more thoroughly checked before he was honoured by members of our government.

The Ukrainian-Canadian resides in the riding of MP and Speaker Anthony Rota, who invited Hunka to sit in the parliamentary gallery during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The vet was introduced as a hero, prompting a standing ovation.

“Hey! I got tickets to see Rob Schneider!” – nobody EVER. — B I S T O L A S (@bistolasmusic) September 27, 2023

Rota has since resigned amid the controversy, while Hunka is on track to potentially get extradited to Poland if it can be proven he is behind a crime other than one of association.