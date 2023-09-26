Rob Schneider cancels Canada trip after Parliament celebrates Nazi war vet

American actor and comedian Rob Schneider has cancelled an upcoming trip to Canada after Parliament honoured a Ukrainian veteran who fought for Nazis.

In a post on X, Schneider, 59, who starred in movies like 50 First Dates, The Hot Chick, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, stated that he had cancelled his trip to Canada.

“I just can’t… It’s beyond the pale,” he wrote.

I just canceled my trip to Canada.

I just can’t…

It’s beyond the pale.

Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring of one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament.

No words… https://t.co/ZEVwZjOPse — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 25, 2023

On September 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ottawa, where MPs welcomed him.

During his visit to Parliament, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was introduced by House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota as “a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” and “a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero.”

The incident has sparked outrage.

“Canada’s Jewish community stands firmly with Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression,” the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted on X. “But we can’t stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed.”

Rota has since apologized for praising Hunka, stating, “I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

But Rota’s apology isn’t enough — Schneider, whose father was Jewish, said he’s waiting for an apology from his friend, actor William Shatner, “just for being Canadian.”

Canada’s Prime Sinister justin Trudeau and Canada’s House Parliament give WW2 NAZI A STANDING OVATION!

I think even William Shatner should apologize…

Just for BEING Canadian! https://t.co/dLx4v9iEVZ — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 25, 2023

He doubles down on his statement in another post on X, even tagging Shatner. Schneider then apologizes for dating a Canadian, watching a hockey game, and drizzling maple syrup on his pancakes.

Still waiting to hear from my friend @WilliamShatner

😂 for his ‘apology.’ I also feel I should apologize now for once DATING a girl who was Canadian… 🍁

I apologize.

I also apologize for every Hockey game I’ve watched and for all the maple syrup I’ve drizzled on my pancakes. https://t.co/qMaKaeuqDp — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 25, 2023

One person replied, “Never apologize for watching hockey unless you cheered for the Leafs.”

With files from Nikitha Martins