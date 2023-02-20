NewsCuratedCanada

"Absurd censorship": Outrage sparks as passages are removed from Roald Dahl books

Al Sciola
|
Feb 20 2023, 6:31 pm
urbanbuzz / Shutterstock

Has censorship gone too far?

That’s a question many are grappling with amidst new edits made to literary classics.

Over the weekend, Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper was the first to report that Puffin Books, a division of Penguin Random House, had made extensive changes to many written works by celebrated author Roald Dahl.

A review of the newly released Dahl editions found that passages about weight, mental health, gender, and race had been changed. For example, a description of Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was altered from “fat” to “enormous.”

Hundreds of changes of the sort can be found in Dahl’s many children’s books, such as Matilda, The Fabulous Mr. Fox, Witches, The Twits, and more.

Many public figures have since voiced their distaste and concern with the wave of censorship. Among them are England’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and award-winning author Salman Rushdie.

Rushdie, who famously became the subject of several assassination attempts and death threats (including a fatwa) after publishing The Satanic Verses in 1988, called the edits “absurd censorship” in a tweet.

Comedian David Baddiel pointed out inconsistencies regarding which body-shaming descriptions were edited out and which ones were ultimately left in the new editions.

Suzanne Nossel, the CEO of PEN America, an organization that works to defend and celebrate free expression in the United States and worldwide, also chimed in with a 13-part Twitter thread on the matter.

 

Many agree that censorship and editing should be replaced with a simple disclaimer at the beginning of works that harbour views from a bygone era.

This is the second controversy regarding the late author in recent years. Dahl’s family apologized for his antisemitic views back in December 2020 via a written statement: “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.”

The Roald Dahl Story Company says it worked with Puffin to review the texts found in the new editions.

