Has censorship gone too far?

That’s a question many are grappling with amidst new edits made to literary classics.

Over the weekend, Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper was the first to report that Puffin Books, a division of Penguin Random House, had made extensive changes to many written works by celebrated author Roald Dahl.

A review of the newly released Dahl editions found that passages about weight, mental health, gender, and race had been changed. For example, a description of Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was altered from “fat” to “enormous.”

Hundreds of changes of the sort can be found in Dahl’s many children’s books, such as Matilda, The Fabulous Mr. Fox, Witches, The Twits, and more.

Roald Dahl – 2001 authorized Puffin edition vs 2022 authorized Puffin edition.https://t.co/4dnBSjHEvT pic.twitter.com/Psfulj7Krk — Incunabula (@incunabula) February 18, 2023

Many public figures have since voiced their distaste and concern with the wave of censorship. Among them are England’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and award-winning author Salman Rushdie.

Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed. https://t.co/sdjMfBr7WW — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) February 18, 2023

Rushdie, who famously became the subject of several assassination attempts and death threats (including a fatwa) after publishing The Satanic Verses in 1988, called the edits “absurd censorship” in a tweet.

Comedian David Baddiel pointed out inconsistencies regarding which body-shaming descriptions were edited out and which ones were ultimately left in the new editions.

The problem with the Dahl bowdlerisation is it has no logical consistency. Here, double chin has been cut, presumably to avoid fat shaming. But what about wonky nose or crooked teeth shaming? Once you start on this path you can end up with blank pages. pic.twitter.com/BKbArYIGrh — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 18, 2023

Suzanne Nossel, the CEO of PEN America, an organization that works to defend and celebrate free expression in the United States and worldwide, also chimed in with a 13-part Twitter thread on the matter.

Those who might cheer specific edits to Dahl’s work should consider how the power to rewrite books might be used in the hands of those who do not share their values and sensibilities. 3/13 — Suzanne Nossel (@SuzanneNossel) February 18, 2023

The problem with taking license to re-edit classic works is that there is no limiting principle. You start out wanting to replace a word here and a word there, and end up inserting entirely new ideas (as has been done to Dahl’s work). 6/13 — Suzanne Nossel (@SuzanneNossel) February 18, 2023

Many agree that censorship and editing should be replaced with a simple disclaimer at the beginning of works that harbour views from a bygone era.

Who thought it was a good idea to rewrite Roald Dahl’s books because it was inappropriate? Add a disclaimer that his beliefs were of previous times and that thankfully, we have come far along from that. Then let people come to their decision — Sliced Bread (@anu_sthree) February 20, 2023

My take on the Roald Dahl issue is very simple. Leave the books as they are. Publish new editions with simple to understand introductions. Like what Warner Bros does for its Looney Tunes cartoons. Don’t erase history. Keep it and demonstrate why we have changed today. pic.twitter.com/3Bupz9ZzBb — CherryStainedMarquess’ Nickistat era 🎻🥀🩸 (@medieval_trash) February 20, 2023

This is the second controversy regarding the late author in recent years. Dahl’s family apologized for his antisemitic views back in December 2020 via a written statement: “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.”

The Roald Dahl Story Company says it worked with Puffin to review the texts found in the new editions.