TikToker takes aim at absurd "stupid rich people fashion" (VIDEOS)

You’ve definitely wondered what you’d spend money on if you had a few more digits tacked onto your bank account.

But thankfully, because the internet exists, you no longer have to imagine.

Maggie, a full-time mother and self-described clothing seller based out of Maryland, is doing the heavy lifting for us. She’s digging deep into luxury brand websites and is finding absolute gems of what rich people are spending their money on.

And it’s absurd.

Specifically, she calls her insights “stupid rich people fashion,” and she finds everything from singular Playmobil figurines to high-end jump ropes, lavish dog collars, and more — some with price tags of $250,000.

“Is this what rich people spend their money on?” asks Maggie in one of her now-viral videos. “These are just normal things that cost an insane amount. It’s stupid and I hate it.”

Hey, if you’ve got it, you’ve got it.

A $5,000 Dominoes set would certainly get a few wows at your next dinner party.

Maggie does a deep dive into a $10,000 tin can from Tiffany’s, an astoundingly expensive sterling silver ball of yarn, and presumably, the most expensive singular clothespin on the planet.

In another series Maggie calls “Dogs That Live Better Than Me,” she shows extravagant items for puppies that regular folk would need to re-mortgage their house to afford.

Here’s hoping Maggie and her @refashionedhippie account are monetized sufficiently so she too can one day spend thousands of dollars on high-end toothpicks.

What’s the most absurd price you’ve ever seen for a completely ordinary product?