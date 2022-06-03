Travel GuidesMapped

13 retro motels in Canada perfect for a fun escape

13 retro motels in Canada perfect for a fun escape
How we travel has changed a lot in recent years and one trend in Canada is the resurgence of the motel.

No longer just a place to lay your head, there are dozens of funky, retro-inspired motels across Canada that are destinations in their own right.

Full of fun and nostalgia, check out some of Canada’s quirkiest motels worth adding to your travel bucket list this summer.

Motels in Canada

1. The June Motel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The June (@thejunemotel)

With two Ontario locations in Prince Edward County and Sauble Beach, The June Motel is trend-setting, turning old properties into Instagram-worthy retreats. Plus, you might have seen this motel on Netflix’s Motel Makeover series!

2. The Dorothy Motel

A hidden gem in Banff, the retro-inspired Dorothy Motel is a great cozy base for exploring the Rockies.

3. Somewhere Inn

Boogie out to Calabogie, Ontario, and find the Somewhere Inn, a stylish retreat that encourages you to connect with nature.

4. Drake Motor Inn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Drake (@thedrake)

This playful, affordable motel is so colourful and modern that you might feel like you’re still in the city. If you love The Drake in Toronto and have a soft spot for Mid-Century Modern design, then you have to stay here.

5. The Inn by Mallard Cottage

In Quidi Vidi Village in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, you’ll find this treasure, an idyllic motel with a cottage twist.

6. Hotel Zed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hotel Zed (@hotelzed)

With locations in Tofino, Victoria, and Kelowna, these BC accommodations are giving retro vibes with a modern edge, keeping it quirky with tons of unique promotions, events, and things to do in each hotel.

7. The Cadillac

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ariana (@ariananiki)

In Niagara Falls, this retro-chic motel has a groovy sign outside you’ll want to take a photo with when you stay here. It feels like somewhere you might run into Elvis himself.

8. The Burrard

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Burrard (@theburrard)

In the heart of downtown Vancouver, The Burrard has a motel spirit as it creates an urban oasis with its courtyard.

9. Bodega Cove

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bodega Cove (@bodegacove)

Originally built in the ’60s, these restored cabins give coastal motel vibes on Galiano Island.

10. Lakehouse Boutique Hotel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakehouse (@staylakehouse)

Located in Wasagaming, Manitoba, by Riding Mountain National Park, this motel has modern suites and studios that are great for families who want to explore the park with comfortable accommodation.

11. 2400 Motel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 2400 Motel (@2400motel)

This Vancouver motel is a popular filming location because it looks like the property was plucked out of time.

12. Lamphouse Hotel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Blake (@kelseyblakecreative)

Right in downtown Canmore, you won’t want to miss out on the hot tubs at the Lamphouse Hotel.

13. Lighthouse Motel & Cottages

This dog-friendly Nova Scotia retreat takes what you love about your typical roadside motel and updates it with a distinctly East Coast modern look.

