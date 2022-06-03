13 retro motels in Canada perfect for a fun escape

How we travel has changed a lot in recent years and one trend in Canada is the resurgence of the motel.

No longer just a place to lay your head, there are dozens of funky, retro-inspired motels across Canada that are destinations in their own right.

Full of fun and nostalgia, check out some of Canada’s quirkiest motels worth adding to your travel bucket list this summer.

Motels in Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The June (@thejunemotel)

With two Ontario locations in Prince Edward County and Sauble Beach, The June Motel is trend-setting, turning old properties into Instagram-worthy retreats. Plus, you might have seen this motel on Netflix’s Motel Makeover series!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dorothy Motel (@the_dorothy_motel)

A hidden gem in Banff, the retro-inspired Dorothy Motel is a great cozy base for exploring the Rockies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somewhere Inn Calabogie (@somewhere.inn)

Boogie out to Calabogie, Ontario, and find the Somewhere Inn, a stylish retreat that encourages you to connect with nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drake (@thedrake)

This playful, affordable motel is so colourful and modern that you might feel like you’re still in the city. If you love The Drake in Toronto and have a soft spot for Mid-Century Modern design, then you have to stay here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Inn by Mallard Cottage (@theinnbymallardcottage)

In Quidi Vidi Village in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, you’ll find this treasure, an idyllic motel with a cottage twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Zed (@hotelzed)

With locations in Tofino, Victoria, and Kelowna, these BC accommodations are giving retro vibes with a modern edge, keeping it quirky with tons of unique promotions, events, and things to do in each hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariana (@ariananiki)

In Niagara Falls, this retro-chic motel has a groovy sign outside you’ll want to take a photo with when you stay here. It feels like somewhere you might run into Elvis himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burrard (@theburrard)

In the heart of downtown Vancouver, The Burrard has a motel spirit as it creates an urban oasis with its courtyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodega Cove (@bodegacove)

Originally built in the ’60s, these restored cabins give coastal motel vibes on Galiano Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakehouse (@staylakehouse)

Located in Wasagaming, Manitoba, by Riding Mountain National Park, this motel has modern suites and studios that are great for families who want to explore the park with comfortable accommodation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2400 Motel (@2400motel)

This Vancouver motel is a popular filming location because it looks like the property was plucked out of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Blake (@kelseyblakecreative)

Right in downtown Canmore, you won’t want to miss out on the hot tubs at the Lamphouse Hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Motel And Cottages (@lighthousemotelcottages)

This dog-friendly Nova Scotia retreat takes what you love about your typical roadside motel and updates it with a distinctly East Coast modern look.