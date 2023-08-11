Comfier retirement main priority for lottery player who won $100,000

Longtime lottery player Theodoros Psihalinos is over the moon after winning big money in a recent draw, and he’s thinking about his retirement.

The Aurora, Ontario-based father says he has been playing the lottery “since it began.”

“I’ve tried every game, and I really like Bingo Doubler,” he shared while picking up the $100,000 he won playing Instant Bingo Doubler.

While lounging at home one day, Psihalinos randomly checked his ticket on the OLG App. He had bought it at Gateway Newstands on Yonge Street in Richmond Hill.

What he saw turned the ordinary day into one of celebration and excitement. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the prize amount!” he recounted.

All smiles, he ran to the store, where he validated his ticket before sharing the news with his loved ones.

“I called my son, and he helped me make an appointment at the OLG Prize Centre. He said he was happy to see a smile on my face,” he shared.

So, what does he plan on doing with $100,000? Nothing outlandish or extravagant.

As an 80-year-old, Psihalinos is prioritizing his retirement. “I feel very comfortable and look forward to enjoying retirement. It’s a blessing, and it came at just the right time.”