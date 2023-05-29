"This feels like the best retirement present ever": Regular lotto player startled by big win

A 66-year-old lottery player from Ontario is celebrating “the best retirement gift ever” after winning $109,927.50 in the May 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Joan Lucas was casually picking up some asparagus with her daughter at a store in the quiet village of Thomasburg. The regular lottery player had a ticket to check and had no idea her luck was about to change.

“The music went off on the lottery terminal and sounded different. I had no idea what was going on,” Joan recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The store clerk told her that the music was different because she had won a massive prize. Joan was giddy but expected no more than $1,000. And, boy, was she wrong.

When the store clerk and Joan’s daughter showed her the prize she’d won, they smiled wide while Joan screamed in excitement. “I couldn’t believe my eyes! I put my head in my hands while the clerk and customers patted me on the back in congratulations,” she said.

The news prompted Joan to call her husband, who thought she was taking messing with him.

“My husband had a few choice words because he didn’t believe me,” said Joan, laughing. Then, the winner’s children called her to congratulate her and tell her how happy they were for her. “Hearing them say that made me feel great,” recounted Joan.

With a big prize come big spending plans.

Joan’s gearing up for some home renovations and plans to have a family dinner with her grandchildren. She says some of her windfall will go into her savings to make her retirement more comfy.

“Never in a million years did I expect this would happen. This feels like the best retirement present ever,” Joan said.