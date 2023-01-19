Retail worker becomes millionaire after 20 years of playing the lottery

How was your New Year’s? One lottery player spent December 31, 2022, winning a million dollars.

Lynn Daniel, a 42-year-old retail worker in St. Catharines, was one of the top Instant Ultimate prize winners.

Daniel said she’d been a regular lottery player for 20 years, and she loves to get Instant tickets. Her big winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Lake Street in St. Catharines.

“I won $100 on another ticket and used those winnings to purchase this ticket,” she said.

“When I checked my ticket on the OLG App, my eyes went wide, and I thought I was dreaming. I had to take a second look.”

How does it feel to win?

“It’s an incredible feeling. I felt my heart rate rise, and then almost felt like I was in a trance,” she said. “I never thought a win like this would happen. It’s shocking.”

And she has big plans for what she’ll do with the money.

“I’ll use this in two ways – to save and travel. My dream has always been to explore Australia, and I’ll have fun planning my trip!”

What a way to start 2023. What would you do with a million dollars?