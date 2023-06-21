Restaurant ordered to pay US$140,000 after making staff confess to work "sins"

A US federal court has ordered a restaurant to pay US$140,000 in back wages and damages to 35 employees after management pulled an unexpected stunt.

According to the US Department of Labour, an employee of Taqueria Garibaldi restaurants testified that the restaurant offered employees “a person identified as a priest” to hear confessions during work hours.

The employee told the court workers were urged to “get the sins out.” The priest asked them if they had been late for work, stolen something from or done anything to harm the employer, and even if they had “bad intentions” towards the employer.

“Federal wage and hour investigators have seen corrupt employers try all kinds of scams to shortchange workers and to intimidate or retaliate against employees, but [this] northern California restaurant’s attempt to use an alleged priest to get employees to admit workplace ‘sins’ may be among the most shameless,” officials of the federal labour agency wrote in a statement on June 12.