This year's top 10 Canadian resorts have been revealed

If you’re looking to enjoy a vacation without leaving the country, there are tons of resorts in Canada that’ll make you feel like you’re living the jetsetter life.

This week, readers of Condé Nast Traveller chose their top 10 resorts of the True North, so you won’t have to weed through Booking.com or Expedia for recommendations.

BC made up 50% of the list, with five out of 10 spots highlighting unique choices and others that have made the grade in prior years.

Whistler was particularly popular on this year’s list.

#1 Nita Lake Lodge — Whistler, BC

Yesterday, we highlighted Nita Lake Lodge, which appeared on a list of the best resorts in the world. And it just so happens to be the #1 best resort in Canada, according to Condé Nast Traveller readers.

“Transcendent Wellness” is how Nita Lake Lodge describes the experience, and it features rooftop hot tubs with mountain views, a eucalyptus steam room, plush robes, and sandals.

“Comfort is paramount,” says Condé Nast Traveller.

#2 Fairmont Tremblant — Mont-Tremblant, QC

The whimsical Fairmont Tremblant resort is truly a sight to behold. Its landmark ski-in ski-out hotel “provides the best setting for a perfect alpine getaway any time during the year.” Located at the foothills of the Tremblant peaks, the resort offers all kinds of luxury and comfort. Enjoy adventures outdoors and return to the pampered life inside the hotel — Perfect for solo travellers, couples, or families.

#3 Wickaninnish Inn — Tofino, BC

“Perched between ancient rainforest and the ocean,” Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn ranked #3 on the list of the best resorts in Canada.

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized alongside distinguished resorts like @nitalakelodge (#1) and @fairmonttremblant (#2),” Wickaninnish Inn said on Instagram in response to the list.

#4 Fairmont Banff Springs — Banff, AB

Located in the middle of Banff National Park, this sprawling resort has 768 rooms.

It’s also known as Canada’s “Castle in the Rockies. It makes for a dreamy wedding destination if you have the dollars to dish.

“Unrivaled among Banff luxury hotels, our year-round mountain resort offers a 27-hole championship golf course during the summer, exceptional skiing in the winter, an award-winning spa, and several distinctive dining experiences,” reads the Fairmont Banff Springs website.

#5 Fairmont Chateau Whistler — Whistler, BC

The second Whistler resort to make the list is the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

A Condé Nast Traveller review says, “This is a grand example of a ski hotel.”

“It’s a luxury in its own right to have this many amenities at your fingertips.”

#6 Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler — Whistler BC

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler ranked at number six, the third resort named on the list from that city.

“This is a classic Whistler hotel: sophisticated yet also rooted in the outdoors, with lots of wood and stone, and cozy chairs where you can laze in front of the fireplace,” a Condé Nast Traveller said of the resort.

And on the amenities, they said, “The L’Occitane bath products very well may end up in your suitcase.”

#7 Cabot Cape Breton — Inverness, NS

Cabot Cape Breton’s website describes it as “an island escape like no other, where a compelling canvas of rolling sand dunes, lush forest greens, rugged sweeping vistas, and sparkling blue waters greet you each morning.” If you love golfing resorts, this one’s a must-visit. The rural town of Inverness has its own golfing community, and at Cabot Cape Breton, you’ll find courses that expand into the horizon. Plus, you can enjoy the flavours of the Atlantic with local seafood! Yum. #8 Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise — Banff, AB View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll) Day or night, summer or winter, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise has spectacular views all year round. Sip wine next to stunning emerald waters, enjoy a hike in the great Canadian outdoors, or unwind at the resort spa. Aside from a five-star treatment for adults, there’s also an exclusive Kid’s Adventure Camp for the little ones at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. No one’s going home bored.

#9 Brentwood Bay Resort — Brentwood Bay, BC

Located on the Saanich Peninsula north of Victoria is the Brentwood Bay Resort, the final BC resort in Condé Nast’s list.

To celebrate being included on the prestigious list, Brentwood Bay is offering discounts on bookings between November 1 and March 30.

“We’re very honoured to put a spotlight on our stunning home through this prestigious recognition.”

#10 Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge — Jasper, AB

Are you obsessed with the mesmerizing colours of the Northern Lights but don’t want to trek for hours and camp at an uncomfortable spot to view them? Try visiting the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for an experience you won’t forget.

There are classical concerts you can attend under the stars.

