A Toronto radio host recently got into a heated debate with a caller about the federal government’s announcement that it would be providing $1.5 million in emergency security funding to Pride organizations.

Although the discussion began with whether Canada is a safe space for the LGBTQ2S+ community, the guest caller named “Richard” quickly snowballed it into a homophobic and transphobic rant about whether kids should be taught about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

“Spend 5 minutes with me and a caller who describes my parenting as child abuse,” shared Newstalk 1010 host Reshmi Nair on Instagram.

“Canada’s always been a safe space,” Richard began during his call into the radio show, The Rush.

He continued to invalidate and disregard LGBTQ2S+ experiences, complaining about how Pride is “stuffed down our throats 24/7” and how his tax dollars are paying for things he totally disagrees with.

“I don’t stress the fact that I’m a heterosexual,” he argued.

Nair asked Richard whether he knew anyone from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“I know several, I grew up with them in high school. I saw them get picked on, I saw all that kind of stuff,” he answered.

“This safe space, this nonsense that we keep talking about that we have to put a flag on the front of our store so they know they’re welcome to come in. You’ve always been welcomed. The only difference [is you] walk around expecting to get, you know, a certain treatment or better treatment.”

He continues complaining about how he sees too many of the rainbow Pride flags around, to which Nair responds, “You just don’t have to look at the flag, Richard, if the flag is not for you.”

Richard even goes as far as to say the LGBTQ2S+ community is victimizing themselves.

“You told me that your gay friends were being bullied so they were victimized and they were in danger,” replied Nair.

When Richard clarifies that that was in the ’70s, The Rush radio host pushes back saying that it’s still happening now, especially in schools.

“So, the kids that you went to school with, they grew up and they talked about what they endured,” said Nair. “Now school boards are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen to the next group of kids.”

The caller then goes on to say more transphobic comments, adding that educating students on this is “child abuse” and that the government and schools should not be involved.

“So, should you be telling me things about my family, Richard?” Nair retorts.

Before the caller has time to reply, the host cuts him off.

“My producer’s telling me to move on, but I wanted listeners to understand that I’m willing to listen. Was Richard willing to listen?” said Nair, ending the call.

You can listen to the full segment here.