Renter sues landlord claiming she entered his room while he was naked

A wild disagreement between a renter and landlord found its way to a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal, and some of the claims are pretty outlandish, including that at one point, the landlord entered the renter’s bedroom while he was naked.

The claim was filed by the renter, Chinonso (Sixtus) Uche-Nweke, against Tuyet Ahn Vo, who he rented a room from in a shared suite.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Uche-Nweke has been involved in a small-claims case related to a rental disagreement.

In this specific case, Uche-Nweke claimed $2,125 over reimbursement for two and a half months of paid rent. He also claimed $2,325 for damage to his property and $498 for accommodation after he was evicted.

In response, Ahn Vo said she owed the applicant nothing, claiming that Uche-Nweke breached the agreement by not paying his rent on time and renting his bedroom as an Airbnb.

Uche-Nweke rented a room beginning in May 2022. It is undisputed that he paid July rent somewhat late and was adamant in a text conversation that August’s rent would be delivered on time. Ahn Vo said he should stay elsewhere if the August rent weren’t paid on time.

On July 30, the landlord provided notice to end the tenancy at the end of August but reminded the renter that he owed rent for August. Uche-Nweke went to get money for the rent on August 1 but was unsuccessful.

This is when things get really wild.

Uche-Nweke claimed when he got to his place, he noticed his belongings had been moved and allegedly damaged. He said he entered the room to protect his belongings, and the landlord attacked him. While he claimed he had video of this, the tribunal documents suggest he only had audio recordings. The audio recordings present that he was touching the landlord and not the other way around.

He also couldn’t provide any proof of allegations that the landlord entered his room while naked.

Ultimately, the tribunal member overseeing the case awarded Uche-Nweke $0 in damages.

As mentioned above, Uche-Nweke was involved in a separate tribunal case when he sued a landlord for keeping the security deposit after he had failed to move in.