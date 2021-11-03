Carrie Bradshaw's iconic New York City apartment is on Airbnb

While travel advisories have been lifted, the Government of Canada says transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. The federal government advises that you should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Follow any local public health measures while travelling, and check Canada’s travel requirements prior to departure. At this time, Canada advises to avoid all cruise ship travel abroad.

Die-hard Sex and the City fans may want to consider booking an Airbnb this month because, for two nights only, an exact replica of Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment is available for just US$23 per night.

To celebrate the upcoming release of And Just Like That… Sara Jessica Parker herself is playing Airbnb host to the replica of her iconic character’s apartment. She’ll be there (virtually, anyway) to welcome guests to the apartment before they get started on all of the planned activities included with the booking, from brunch in New York City’s Chelsea neighbourhood to sipping on Cosmopolitans and trying on clothes from the Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic closet for a real-life photo shoot.

In the show Carrie is supposed to live on the Upper East Side — even though her iconic stoop is actually located in the West Village — the rentable, replicated apartment is located down in a Chelsea brownstone. It has everything from Carrie’s signature writing desk to her old-school rotary phone.

Bookings for the two available nights will open on November 8 at 12 pm EST and are only available to people who currently live in the US.

Travel expenses to New York City are not included. The Airbnb costs just $23 per night in honour of the 23 years since Sex and the City first aired.