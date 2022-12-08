A TV show about one of BC’s most shocking and heartbreaking murder cases is in production, and filming has already started in the Vancouver area.

The City of New Westminster confirmed that Under The Bridge, a forthcoming true crime series based on a book by the same name, was filming this week.

Under The Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey came out in 2006 and covers the murder of Reena Virk. In 1997, 14-year-old Virk was swarmed, beaten, and drowned by a group of teens in a Victoria suburb.

Her murder, and the subsequent trials that followed, captured the attention of Canadians for years, and garnered international coverage.

According to filming notices, the production company planned to film the week of December 5. They were set to film dialogue scenes in a garage on Chestnut Street and in front of a house along Chilliwack Street.

Carol Hansson shared a photo on Twitter of the production crew setting up on Wednesday.

Another dialogue scene, one where a car was also set to pull up, was set to film on the sidewalk outside of a house located on Cornwall Street.

Filming at these locations is set to wrap on Thursday, December 8.

Daily Hive has reached out to Hulu for comment on this story but did not receive a response in time for deadline.