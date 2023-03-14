Social media site Reddit is down and developers are working on a fix

Popular social media site Reddit went down Monday afternoon, leaving workers trying to kill some time looking for somewhere else to go.

According to Down Detector, reports of the site being down spiked at noon PT. As of 3 pm, it still wasn’t working.

The social media site tweeted confirming it was offline around 1 pm. Staff with the site say they’ve now identified the source of the issue, but it will take some time to get things back up and running again.

Identified: We’ve identified a fix which may take some time to implement, in the meantime ready your bananas 🍌 (or eat them!). https://t.co/MrQHiFwwox — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) March 14, 2023

The site is a popular source of funny, informative, and local content that often gets repurposed by social media accounts on other sites. One of the most popular subreddits is Am I the Asshole (AITA), where users ask others to weigh in on ethical dilemmas — which also often happen to be hilarious.

Guess we’ll need to sit tight before we can make more AITA judgments.

Me trying to check reddit to see if reddit is down pic.twitter.com/vWGwXbSaw7 — tko (@TKO900) March 14, 2023