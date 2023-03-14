NewsMediaCanada

Social media site Reddit is down and developers are working on a fix

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Mar 14 2023, 10:30 pm
Social media site Reddit is down and developers are working on a fix
Ink Drop/Shutterstock

Popular social media site Reddit went down Monday afternoon, leaving workers trying to kill some time looking for somewhere else to go.

According to Down Detector, reports of the site being down spiked at noon PT. As of 3 pm, it still wasn’t working.

Reddit

Reddit

The social media site tweeted confirming it was offline around 1 pm. Staff with the site say they’ve now identified the source of the issue, but it will take some time to get things back up and running again.

The site is a popular source of funny, informative, and local content that often gets repurposed by social media accounts on other sites. One of the most popular subreddits is Am I the Asshole (AITA), where users ask others to weigh in on ethical dilemmas — which also often happen to be hilarious.

Guess we’ll need to sit tight before we can make more AITA judgments.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.