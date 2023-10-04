Recall issued for over 216K baby and kids clothing items sold at Walmart Canada

If you recently bought a sleeper for your baby or child at a Walmart Canada store, it may be subject to a recall due to a choking hazard.

According to Health Canada, a recall has been issued for certain George Brand Sleepers sizes 0-5T.

There are two affected styles for both girls and boys. Walmart says 216,595 of the recall-affected sleepers were sold in Canada between November 2022 to June 2023.

The health agency notes that the issue with the sleepers is with the zipper pulls and foot grips which “may fall off or be removed through repeated washing, posing choking and ingestion hazards.”

Health Canada says it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, as of September 21.

If you have bought one of the recalled sleepers, you should immediately stop using the item and check the style number printed on the collar to if it has been impacted by the recall notice.

The sleepers can be returned to Walmart stores for a full refund.

For further information, customers can call Walmart Canada customer service at 1-800-328-0402 from 8 am to 11 pm EST, Monday to Sunday.