NewsCanadaCanada

"Certainly not easy": Canadians react to Trudeau separation with empathy

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Aug 2 2023, 7:35 pm
"Certainly not easy": Canadians react to Trudeau separation with empathy
Art Babych/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau made international headlines this morning, announcing their separation.

Following the news, many have taken to social media to share reminders that the decision of separation — no matter who you are — is an extremely difficult one.

“I was saddened to hear that Justin and Sophie are separating. Political life is certainly not easy, especially when dealing with today’s hateful bunch,” stated one Twitter user.

Brian Lilley, a columnist for the Toronto Sun who is known for his tougher takes on Trudeau, stressed that Gregoire-Trudeau and the couple’s children are “not public figures” and “Trudeau and his policies deserve criticism, not his personal life.”

Others chimed in with respectful takes on the personal news, noting how the couple and their family deserve the time and space to deal with the situation without scrutiny or public criticism.

“Those rejoicing over the prime minister’s marriage separation need a serious hard look in the mirror at themselves. You should not find joy in others’ personal pain,” states one tweet.

Trudeau confirmed the split in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” wrote the prime minister.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

He also requested privacy for the well-being of his three children.

Trudeau and Grégoire-Trudeau met when they were kids growing up in Montreal. They reconnected as adults in June 2003 and began dating several months later.

They were engaged in 2004 and married a year later on May 28, 2005.

Their separation announcement comes after 18 years of marriage.

With files from Isabelle Docto

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.