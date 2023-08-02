Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau made international headlines this morning, announcing their separation.

Following the news, many have taken to social media to share reminders that the decision of separation — no matter who you are — is an extremely difficult one.

“I was saddened to hear that Justin and Sophie are separating. Political life is certainly not easy, especially when dealing with today’s hateful bunch,” stated one Twitter user.

I was saddened to hear that Justin and Sophie are separating.

Political life is certainly not easy, especially when dealing with today's hateful bunch.

Please join me in wishing the very best for both of them.

I hope our media gives them the privacy they so rightly deserve. — KNugent4118 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@KNugent4118) August 2, 2023

Brian Lilley, a columnist for the Toronto Sun who is known for his tougher takes on Trudeau, stressed that Gregoire-Trudeau and the couple’s children are “not public figures” and “Trudeau and his policies deserve criticism, not his personal life.”

Trudeau and his wife are splitting.

That’s the news.

Sophie and the kids are not public figures. Leave them out of it.

Trudeau and his policies deserve criticism, not his personal life. pic.twitter.com/UwsNUKYEzJ — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) August 2, 2023

Others chimed in with respectful takes on the personal news, noting how the couple and their family deserve the time and space to deal with the situation without scrutiny or public criticism.

“Those rejoicing over the prime minister’s marriage separation need a serious hard look in the mirror at themselves. You should not find joy in others’ personal pain,” states one tweet.

Those rejoicing over the Prime Minister’s marriage separation need a serious hard look in the mirror at themselves. You should not find joy in others’ personal pain. — Tyler Watt 🇨🇦 (@tylerwatt90) August 2, 2023

The separation of Prime Minister Trudeau from his wife Sophie, announced moments ago via social media, demonstrates one thing – and one thing alone: the immense personal toll that public life takes on the immediate families and spouses of those who have the courage to serve.… — Andrew Perez (He/Him) (@andrewaperez) August 2, 2023

Justin and Sophie Trudeau are seperating? Cool, none of our business — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) August 2, 2023

A decision that would be difficult and painful for any family, and all the more so while living at high-profile in the centre of Canadian life Hoping that privacy will indeed be treated with respect, and wishing the PM, Sophie, and all of the family the best as they move forward https://t.co/vnY7Ak7Cqu — Braeden Caley (@braedencaley) August 2, 2023

Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, have decided to separate. That’s never an easy thing — sending love to whole family as they go through this transition. pic.twitter.com/0ZTEq7mfGG — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) August 2, 2023

Trudeau confirmed the split in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” wrote the prime minister.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

He also requested privacy for the well-being of his three children.

Trudeau and Grégoire-Trudeau met when they were kids growing up in Montreal. They reconnected as adults in June 2003 and began dating several months later.

They were engaged in 2004 and married a year later on May 28, 2005.

Their separation announcement comes after 18 years of marriage.

With files from Isabelle Docto