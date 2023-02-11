A former RCMP officer has been charged after an illegal hunting incident while they were on duty.

On February 9, 2023, Karl Tabares-Chevarie was charged with Use a Prohibited Firearm in a Careless Manner and Hunt Without a Licence.

According to a release from RCMP, he was on duty and driving in a fully marked police vehicle on a winter road on March 14, 2022.

He was returning to Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Manitoba when he “encountered a caribou and attempted to hunt the caribou illegally.”

Using his patrol-issued carbine rifle from his police vehicle, he discharged two rounds at the caribou. The two rounds hit the vehicle, and the caribou was unharmed.

After the officer returned to his RCMP detachment, he told his supervisor, and an investigation was launched immediately.

A few months later, Tabares-Chevarie resigned and was discharged from the RCMP.